North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea in a continuation of its recent weapons tests hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a missile launched from near a hub for North Korea’s submarine production. Japan’s defense minister said his country’s initial analysis was that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. Neither said what kind of missile was launched. North Korea has been developing different types of weapons delivery systems. A test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile would be North Korea’s first since 2019 and its most significant military demonstration since President Joe Biden took office.