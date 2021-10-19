State AG to host gun buyback program in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James will hold a community gun buyback program in conjunction with the Elmira Police Department.

The buyback will be held Oct. 28 at the City of Light Chruch on Lake Street from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Attorney General's Office said guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, a paper bag or a box. They can be brought in the trunk of a vehicle as long as they are put in one of the aforementioned containers.

The office has set the following payments for guns:

Assault Rifle -- $250

Handgun -- $150

Rifle and shotguns -- $75

Non-working or antique gun -- $25

The Attorney General's Office noted that licensed gun dealers and active and retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for the program.

Additionally, they said no questions will be asked from the person dropping the gun off. You can bring as many guns as you want.