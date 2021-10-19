Titans stop Allen on 4th down, hang on to beat Bills 34-31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31. The Bills’ four-game winning streak was snapped. The AFC East leaders drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win — and didn’t execute. On fourth down, the rugged quarterback moved from the shotgun to take the snap from under center. Tennessee’s defensive line surged forward to meet Allen, whose legs went out from under him.