UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom is hosting a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday at the Global Investment Summit in London that private sector investment and consumer pressure are key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change. He told business leaders that he “can deploy billions. But you in this room, you can deploy trillions.” The government says the one-day gathering has attracted pledges of 10 billion pounds in new overseas investment. Britain has vowed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and announced Tuesday that it will phase out home heating with fossil fuels by 2035.