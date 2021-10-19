Vestal’s historic former Drover Inn under construction to become new inn and event center

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Construction is underway at a historic Vestal building.

The 19th-century former Drovers Inn is being transformed into an event center.

The project includes total reconstruction of the interior, including; new walls, carpets, a brand new kitchen, five guest rooms, a restaurant and pub.

Trailside Inn Owner Jeannie Post said she expects to open the updated building in November.

