Vestal's historic former Drover Inn under construction to become new inn and event center
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Construction is underway at a historic Vestal building.
The 19th-century former Drovers Inn is being transformed into an event center.
The project includes total reconstruction of the interior, including; new walls, carpets, a brand new kitchen, five guest rooms, a restaurant and pub.
Trailside Inn Owner Jeannie Post said she expects to open the updated building in November.
