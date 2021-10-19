Villanova tabbed to win Big East by conference coaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova has dominated the Big East over the last decade under the guidance of coach Jay Wright, and the fourth-ranked Wildcats are the unanimous choice to win the conference in a preseason coaches poll. The team has won seven of the last eight regular-season titles and received all 10 first-place votes from the league’s coaches. Coaches couldn’t vote for their own team, and Wright picked No. 24 Connecticut, which was the second choice. Villanova is led by guard Collin Gillespie, who was the coaches’ pick for preseason player of the year. Xavier, St. John’s and Seton Hall rounded out the teams in the top half of the conference.