Abolitionist or Republican? Stark choice in Seattle race

SEATTLE (AP) — The race for city attorney in heavily liberal Seattle is offering voters a stark choice: A self-described “abolitionist” who wants to end traditional prosecution of most misdemeanors, or a Republican? The abolitionist is former public defender Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, who spent much of 2020 tweeting about her “rabid hatred” of police. The other candidate in the officially nonpartisan race is Ann Davison, who publicly disavowed the Democratic party in 2020 and ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor as a Republican. The city attorney advises elected officials, represents the city in litigation and prosecutes low-level crimes. As Seattle struggles with homelessness, equity issues and street disorder, the campaign has largely overshadowed the city’s mayoral race.