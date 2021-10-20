Attack hits Syria base that houses US troops; no US injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack Wednesday, but U.S. officials say no American troops stationed there were injured or killed. Initial reports said the attack appeared to include two drone strikes and a small number of rockets. One official says one of the drone strikes hit the U.S. side of the al-Tanf garrison, while one may have hit the side where Syrian opposition forces are based. It wasn’t clear who carried out the attack. U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces to counter Islamic State militants. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.