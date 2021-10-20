Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin rallied to a record Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time, on a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. Bitcoin was trading at $66,439, up 5.9%, as of 12:40 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. It has roared back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That previous all-time high was nearly $64,889. The surge has come as more businesses, professional investors and even the government of El Salvador buy into Bitcoin, broadening its base beyond its initial core of fanatics.