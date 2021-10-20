FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple’s home in spy case

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent has testified that authorities found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested this month on espionage charges. They’ve pleaded not guilty and have been jailed since their arrests. A lawyer for Diana Toebbe argued in federal court Wednesday that the FBI had no evidence that his client knew what her husband was up to.