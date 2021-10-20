Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia prosecutors who are pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening. A spokesperson for a suburban Philadelphia district attorney made the announcement Wednesday. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said prosecutors want witnesses to come forward, rather than fear prosecution. Requests for surveillance video from the Oct. 13 attack have been denied, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. It remained unclear exactly how many other passengers were in the vicinity and whether they actually witnessed or recorded what happened.