Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The jury of the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition has announced Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition that launches pianists’ world careers. The announcement came early Thursday, just hours after the last among the 12 finalists played a Chopin concerto with the orchestra at the packed National Philharmonic in Warsaw. The final pianists came from Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Poland, Russia and Armenia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and China. Bowing to the artistry of the participants, the jury this year allowed two more finalists than usual. The competition was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.