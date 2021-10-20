Court breathes new life into Harrisburg gun laws challenge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says people can to sue to challenge a city’s gun restrictions even if they haven’t been charged with violating them. A divided state Supreme Court said Wednesday that Firearm Owners Against Crime and other plaintiffs have legal standing to take on the Harrisburg city gun ordinances. The majority says the plaintiffs don’t have to wait until they’re charged with violating the ordinances before challenging them. At issue are local laws with criminal penalties. They include discharging a gun outside a gun range, possessing guns in parks, failing to report lost or stolen guns within two days, or unaccompanied children having firearms outside their homes.