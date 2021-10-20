Flag raises in honor of YWCA’s ‘Week Without Violence’ in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday morning, Binghamton Mayor Rich David joined officials from the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County for a flag-raising in front of Binghamton City Hall to recognize the Oct. 18 to 23 "Week Without Violence."



The Young Women's Christian Association's annual "Week Without Violence" campaign raises awareness about gender-based violence and advocates for accessible, effective and consistent resources for survivors and their communities.



Binghamton's YWCA was incorporated in 1892 for the women coming into the city to work in factories to have a place of safety.



Binghamton's YWCA Executive Director Carol Coppens said the issue of domestic violence is not new, "so the work continues and its more critical than ever," said Coppens.