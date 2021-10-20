Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons has been kicked out of practice and suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for their season opener due to what they called conduct detrimental to the team. Coach Doc Rivers said after Tuesday’s practice that he asked Simmons to leave because he was being a distraction. The three-time All-Star was a holdout in training camp following his offseason trade demand. When Simmons finally returned, Joel Embiid blasted his teammate for his behavior, saying he’s “not here to babysit.” Embiid said the team would be fine without Simmons. Rivers remained diplomatic and said Simmons would be welcome to return to practice. The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s still waiting for clarity on a decision by officials to stop play near the end of regulation in last week’s win over Seattle. Tomlin said he spoke to league officials about the call but stopped short of saying he understood why a late reception by Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf needed to be reviewed. The stoppage gave Seattle a chance to reset and force overtime. Pittsburgh did go on to win the game 23-20.

UNDATED (AP) — Mel Tucker, who took over a down Michigan State team in 2020, is the choice of writers from The Associated Press as the Big Ten’s top coach for the first half of the season. Michigan State went 2-5 last year, but Tucker has led them to a 7-0 record, 4-0 in the Big Ten, and a season-high No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25. Other first-half awards include Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud as top offensive player, and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as top defensive player.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State senior guard Myles Dread is one of a few familiar faces back for an older team looking to rebound from a tumultuous 2020. So far, the team’s experiences with new head coach Micah Shrewsberry and a handful of veteran transfers hungry to win on big stages have them eager to start.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ninth-ranked Duke is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference in its final season under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Touted Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero is the pick to be the league’s player and freshman of the year. The ACC released results Monday from voting by 81 media members at last week’s men’s basketball preseason media day in Charlotte. No. 20 Florida State was picked second, followed by No. 19 North Carolina and No. 25 Virginia. Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim was the leading vote-getter on the preseason all-ACC basketball teams.

