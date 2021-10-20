Honor & Remember: Veterans Donation Drive Event

(WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge will be collecting donations for veterans in Oxford Veterans Home and other nursing facilities.

The donation drive will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge at 2071 Vestal Pkwy.

The community is asked to bring the following items (the items must be new in condition):

Twin sized comforters

Sweatpants for men and women

White socks for men and women

Men's white t-shirts

Men's Norelco electric razors

Ladies's facial hair razors

Postage stamps

Nail polish

Nial polish removers

Large print word search and puzzle books

Wood crafts that can be painted

Easy craft kits

Sensory toys (stress balls, Rubic Cubes, fidget spinners, fidget poppers)

Puzzles (Less than 300 pieces)

Animatronic dogs and cats

Dollar Tree gift cards

Monetary donations

For more information, please contact Mindi at 607-259-3814.

There will be a drive-thru tent on the parking lot for people who do not want to get out of their vehicle.

There will be COVID-19 safety guidelines at the event.