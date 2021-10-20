Honor & Remember: Veterans Donation Drive Event

Honor & Remember: Veterans Donation Drive EventNew
(WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge will be collecting donations for veterans in Oxford Veterans Home and other nursing facilities.
The donation drive will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge at 2071 Vestal Pkwy.
The community is asked to bring the following items (the items must be new in condition):
- Twin sized comforters
- Sweatpants for men and women
- White socks for men and women
- Men's white t-shirts
- Men's Norelco electric razors
- Ladies's facial hair razors
- Postage stamps
- Nail polish
- Nial polish removers
- Large print word search and puzzle books
- Wood crafts that can be painted
- Easy craft kits
- Sensory toys (stress balls, Rubic Cubes, fidget spinners, fidget poppers)
- Puzzles (Less than 300 pieces)
- Animatronic dogs and cats
- Dollar Tree gift cards
- Monetary donations
For more information, please contact Mindi at 607-259-3814.
There will be a drive-thru tent on the parking lot for people who do not want to get out of their vehicle.
There will be COVID-19 safety guidelines at the event.