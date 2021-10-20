Section 4 Girls’ Soccer Sectionals first-round scores (10-20-21)

WBNG -- Here are the scores from the first round of the girls' Section 4 soccer tournament:

Class C:

#13 Moravia - 2, #4 Newark Valley - 1

#14 Watkins Glen - 2, #3 Unatego - 6

#11 Greene - 2, #6 Delhi - 2 (PK)

#9 Unadilla Valley - 1, #8 Union Spring/PB - 1 (PK)

#12 Sidney - 1, #5 Oxford - 2

Class D:

#10 Laurens - 0, #7 Milford - 2

#11 Cherry Valley-Springfield - 4, #6 Margaretville - 1

#13 South Kortright - 0, #4 Franklin - 4

#9 Morris - 1, #8 Downsville - 3

#12 Davenport - 0, #5 Roxbury - 6

#14 Edmeston - 2, #3 Odessa-Montour - 3