Sen. Gillibrand calls for increased spending for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

(WBNG) -- Wednesday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced she is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to increase funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

According to Sen. Gillibrand, 1.2 million households in New York owe about $1.5 billion in late energy bills and it is only expected to get worse due to a spike in the cost of heating. She believes by making additional funding available through LIHEAP, it will alleviate the financial strain being put on families.

"As low-income families and seniors face the duel challenges of pandemic related hardship and heating cost, need somewhere to turn" said Gillibrand.

Gillibrand went on to say LIHEAP funding is a critical lifeline for many New York families who might spend up to 10% of their annual income on energy.