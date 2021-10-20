UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) — With coronavirus cases rising in Britain, the government is urging millions of people to get booster vaccine shots. But it is resisting calls from medical experts to re-impose mandatory masks and other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new infections on Wednesday, and cases have risen 17% from a week earlier. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would “stay vigilant, preparing for all eventualities,” but would not trigger its “Plan B” of bringing back curbs on daily life. But Matthew Taylor, a health care chief executive, said the National Health Service risks being overwhelmed unless restrictions are introduced now.