UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

LONDON (AP) — Britain has agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union. The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday after 16 months of talks by negotiators. Although New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of UK trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership. The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada and Vietnam, had GDP of 8.4 trillion pounds ($11.6 trillion) in 2020. British farmers are hesitant about the trade deal, saying it could flood the British market with food imports.