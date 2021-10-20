WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says there has been a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week. It’s the only region in the world where cases increased. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly assessment of the pandemic released there were about 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases and more than 46,000 deaths worldwidelast week. Coronavirus cases have jumped in Europe for the third consecutive week with about 1.3 million new ones. WHO said more than half of countries in Europe reported a rise in COVID-19 infections with Britain, Russia and Turkey accounting for the most cases. Globally, the U.S. reported the biggest number of new cases, more than 580,000, but that still represented a 11% decline.