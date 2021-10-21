Candor Teacher awarded $50k through Harbor Freight ‘Tools for Schools’

CANDOR (WBNG) -- It's the cheering that Stephen Lindridge, a shop teacher at the Candor School District, was not expected Thursday.

"I walked in the auditorium, the superintendent grabbed me by the elbow and said you're sitting on the stage, go sit next to the board president and a former student," Lindridge said.

There was a school assembly held just for him, Lindredge was one of the few teachers from across the nation to receive $50,000 from the "Harbor Freight's Tools for Schools" program.

"It's going to help us out a lot with the winter circle project with ideas to work with and all the tools now and see what we can do with different things and make it better even for next year and for other students coming in lower grades," Lindridge told 12 News.

11th Grader Garrett James Zachariah said he hopes this money will go towards some projects that he is passionate about. Lindridge is humble about his winnings.

"There are a lot of really great teachers in our country that were applying for this and i really didn't dream that i would be one of the eighteen that would receive a prize it's amazing," said Lindridge.

He says the money will allow for the school to purchase some new equipment and tools as well as allow for existing equipment to be repaired

"I have been absolutely blessed by working for candor, this is my 30th year, they let me go out and play every day I get to spend my days with wonderful young people who come into my room eager to learn new stuff and to try new things and I am so blessed that the district lets me share what I know and lets me grow in my profession," Lindridge said.

Lindridge says he wouldn't be here without his students and their support.