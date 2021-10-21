Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also finish with 22 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers pulled away for a 117-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. A subplot of the season opener for both teams involved who wasn’t playing. New Orleans was without star forward Zion Williamson as he recovers from surgery to repair his broken foot. The Sixers were missing disgruntled forward Ben Simmons because of his suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Brandon Ingram had 25 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 for New Orleans.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Joel Farabee, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton all scored for the Flyers. Karson Kuhlman, Taylor Hall and Taylor Hall all scored goals for the Bruins. The Flyers have scored six goals in two straight games. The Flyers have won two straight games since dropping the season opener.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims. That’s according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Critics say the use of “race-norming” in the testing has made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards that average $500,000 or more. The proposed changes come after months of closed-door negotiations. The NFL says the plan would provide “a race-neutral evaluation process” and “diagnostic accuracy and fairness in the concussion settlement.” The league says it hopes Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody approves it promptly.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday after missing the last three games because of a personal matter that he revealed was related to anxiety and depression. Johnson’s teammates and coaches have emphasized their support for him. Jordan Mailata, who moved over from left tackle to the right side to replace Johnson, said it’s “bloody great” to have him back. The Eagles have lost two of three games since Johnson left the team to return to Oklahoma hours before they played Kansas City at home on Oct. 3.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh remains very much a work in progress as coach Jeff Capel enters his fourth season. The Panthers have yet to post a winning record or reach a postseason tournament under Capel. Pitt appeared to be on its way last season before a 2-10 slide. The Panthers are rebuilding after Justin Champagnie left for the NBA and Au’Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson transferred. Capel says his players need to learn to play with a chip on their shoulder, something that was the program’s trademark in the early 2000s. Pitt opens play on Nov. 9 against The Citadel.

UNDATED (AP) — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett headline The Associated Press’ list of midseason football honorees for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clawson is the unanimous choice as top coach through the season’s first half in voting by AP writers covering league teams. Clawson’s Demon Deacons are ranked 16th nationally and 6-0 for the first time since 1944. Pickett was voted as top offensive player for the 23rd-ranked Panthers. Other midyear honorees include Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and Syracuse defensive back Darian “Duce” Chestnut.