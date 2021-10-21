Officials echo fire safety tips ahead of fall clean-up

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- In the coming weeks, more of those beautiful fall colors will be falling to the ground and for many, that means time to break out the rakes and leaf blowers.

Yet, officials want to remind people to dispose of their debris safely especially those who plan on an open burn.

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) recommends to only burn if it is a must. If one has to, make sure it is in an area away from any structures and where the fire can be contained.

Also, be aware of the weather condition. FASNY advises not to burn on windy days because that could easily transport embers and sparks.

"Most importantly, if you believe that something is going awry, something is getting bigger than you had anticipated; Don't hesitate to call 9-1-1. A lot of people you know feel embarrassed because it gets a little out of control and they try and put it out themselves...that's what we're here for. You are not bothering us" explained John D'Alessandro, the Secretary of the FASNY.

Before starting an open fire to dispose of leaves this fall, make sure to check with your local municipality to see if it is legal or not.