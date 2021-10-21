PHF strikes women’s hockey streaming deal with ESPN+

NEW YORK (AP) — The Premier Hockey Federation has reached an agreement to make ESPN+ the exclusive home for watching games in this U.S. this season. It is a major step forward for the women’s hockey league in putting all of its games on a single platform. The deal covers 60 regular-season games for the newly renamed National Women’s Hockey League as well as the Isobel Cup playoffs. The season opens Nov. 6. The league has six teams: the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Toronto Six and the Minnesota Whitecaps.