Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of ‘The Eye of the World’

NEW YORK (AP) — Rosamund Pike is already starring in the Amazon Prime Video based on Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” books. She’s also taken on the epic task of narrating the first of the “Wheel of Time” novels, “The Eye of the World.” Macmillan Audio announced Thursday that the audiobook comes out Nov. 16. That’s three days before the series airs. The audio is 30 hours long, and includes a vast catalog of pronunciations and characters. It has a list price of $49.99. Pike stars as Moiraine Damodred in the Amazon series. It also features Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins.