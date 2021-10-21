Security cameras are on their way for Washington Avenue revitalization project

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott is getting set to install a dozen security cameras around Washington Avenue as part of a revitalization initiative.

The Endicott Police Chief has now been pushing for this project for nearly five years now.

"Anytime you're dealing with crime and disorder and trying to present a safe environment, anything you can do to enhance that is a positive and these cameras should be really instrumental in helping us," chief Patrick Garey said.

Mayor Linda Jackson said the timetable for this project will line up with the rest of the Washington Avenue revitalization project.

"We're going to do everything at once," Mayor Jackson said. "When we get the new lamp post put in, then they'll decide where the cameras go because some will go there and some will need to have separate polls for it. And they'll get everything all together and we'll do everything all at once so we don't have to tear things up twice."

Some of the features of the security cameras include facial recognition, but there probably won't be license plate recognition anymore.

"Some of them will have the face recognition and you can tell the face from like 45 to 50 feet but each block of the avenue is 800 feet and we have three blocks," Mayor Jackson said. "It's not going to invade anyone's privacy, it's only on the avenue itself, it's not into people's houses or apartments. We were talking about license plate recognition but I don't think now that the avenue will have that."

On Monday, the Village approved a $15,000 development plan for the placement of the cameras as well as other features.

"In terms of getting the right wifi network down there, wireless network, and where we need to have connectivity and once we know that and know the best locations we can start putting the proper cameras out to have the best system out there," chief Garey said.

Garey also said the total cost of the project is still unknown at this point but after the Village works with Integrated Systems to find the most cost-efficient way to implement the cameras, that question will be solved.