Strong winds cause damage, disruptions in western Europe

PARIS (AP) — A quarter of a million French homes are without electricity and trains have been halted from Normandy to the Paris region after powerful winds swept across swaths of northern France, the Netherlands and Belgium. Local media reported that four people were injured in the Dutch town of Barendrecht as strongly gusting winds ripped tiles off roofs and uprooted trees in a residential neighborhood in the early hours of Thursday morning. The storm that started by hitting Brittany’s Atlantic Coast Wednesday afternoon blew eastward through the night, felling trees and collapsing roofs in some areas, according to images posted online. France’s national weather service maintained storm warnings Thursday in the country’s northeastern corner that borders Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg.