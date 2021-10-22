3 years after Pittsburgh synagogue attack, trial still ahead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A landmark synagogue building in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood remains dormant three years after it was the scene of a rampage that left 11 people dead in what was America’s deadliest anti-Semitic attack. The solemn anniversary is being observed by survivors, family members of victims and congregants. There’s still no trial date for the suspected shooter, former truck driver Robert Bowers. These days a renowned architect is among those now working to transform the site where the massacre took place. Some members of the congregations say their grief has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic because it further isolated them from each other and from in-person worship.