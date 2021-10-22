Authorities arrest man in connection to home invasion shooting in Tompkins County

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced it made an arrest in an investigation into a home invasion where one person was shot earlier this month.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office charged Clifton E. Bibbins, 38, of Utica, N.Y. with assault in the first degree; a class B felony, Burglary in the first degree; a class B felony, attempted robbery in the first degree; a class C felony and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C felony.

On Oct. 14, officers responded to the Milton Meadows Apartments in the Town of Lansing for a report of a home invasion shooting and found a 31-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his foot and other injuries to his head from being struck in the head with a handgun.

Authorities issued a public safety alert as they investigated the home invasion.