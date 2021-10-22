Broome County hits 400 COVID-19 deaths

(WBNG) -- Broome County has reported 400 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020.

That's according to the Broome County COVID-19 Dashboard, which can be found by following this link.

Most of the deaths recorded are people who are between the ages of 80 and 89. The county reports 139 deaths in that age group. The deadliest month was January 2021, where the county reports 86 deaths from the disease.

As of Oct. 22, there are 778 active cases of COVID-19 in Broome County. 73 people are hospitalized.

More than 23,000 people who had COVID-19 have recovered from it in Broome County since March 2020.