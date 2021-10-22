Early voting in New York begins Oct. 23, information here

(WBNG) -- Early voting for New York State residents begins Oct. 23.

If you live in Broome County, you can cast your ballot early at the George F. Johnson Memorial Library, Oakdale Mall, Broome County Public Library and the Cornell Cooperation Extension.

Posted below are the times in which you can vote early:

Oct. 23 -- Noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 24 -- Noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 -- Noon to 8 p.m.

Oct. 26 -- Noon to 8 p.m.

Oct. 27 -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 -- Noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 -- Noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about early voting and to see where you can vote in other counties in New York State, go to this link.

The general election is on Nov. 2.