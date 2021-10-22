Every Dogs Dream Rescue to host Fall Festival Oct. 23

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Every Dogs Dream Rescue is set to host a Fall Festival Saturday.

Every Dogs Dream Rescue Director/Volunteer David Staff said this event is something that the shelter has held for several years and extra funds are always needed.

"It's something that we've been doing year after year," Staff said. "It's a good time to get out and fundraising is very important for us at this stage, our bills are excessive and we can't do it just solely by ourselves as volunteers we do need financial assistance."

The Fall Festival will take place Oct. 23 at the Pines Pavilion in Endicott from 5 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Friday at Freds from 5 to 7 p.m. , followed by Kipani from 7 to 9 p.m. Staff said the entry fee is $10.

There will also be a bake sale, raffles, and a 50/50. Food and beverages are also available for purchase.

In addition to the Fall Festival, Every Dogs Dream will also be hosting Cider Donuts with Cats. There will be two sessions for this event on Nov. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cider Donuts with Cats will be focused on cats that are one year and older.

Visit Every Dogs Dream Rescue Facebook page for more information on all of their upcoming events.