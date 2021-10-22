It’s not too late to sign up for this weekend’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The countdown is on for the 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk' this weekend at Recreation Park.

Sunday's event will mark 26 years for the walk in the Southern Tier, but this year's walk will be a little different compared to some of the other in-person walks in years past.

Because of Covid-19 and social distancing, participants are being asked to come any time after 9 a.m.., check out the tents, and take a walk.

It's also not too late to sign up.

"It's easiest to register online, but you don't have to," said Amy Purdy Godleski, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and a breast cancer survivor. "There will be people here at Rec Park helping you register right on your phone on Sunday morning."

The walk is about showing support for our community members, but also serves as a way to remind folks to listen to their bodies if something doesn't feel right and to then seek assistance.

"In 2021, there's estimated almost 280,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States and about 3,000 men. Unfortunately, about 43,000 will die this year from breast cancer…," said the volunteer and survivor. "People need to remember about breast cancer, they need to remember to get their mammograms."

According to Amy, a third of people in the United States, not just women and not just breast cancer, skipped their regular cancer screening in the last 18 months because of Covid-19.