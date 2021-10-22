No arrests yet in Tacoma shooting that killed 4

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say gunshots rang out across several streets during a shooting that killed four people in a neighborhood in Tacoma, Washington. A search for a suspect or suspects in the Thursday afternoon killings continued Friday. Investigators have not yet said what led to the violence outside a residence on the city’s east side in the Salishan neighborhood. Authorities haven’t released their names. But The News Tribune reports relatives confirmed Friday that 42-year-old Maria Nunez; her 19-year-old son, Emery Iese; Nunez’s brother, 22-year-old Raymond Williams; and Williams’ 22-year-old girlfriend, Natasha Brincefield, died in the shooting. Police had released their ages and genders.