Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a spotty shower or two. Chance of rain is 20%. Tons of dry time. High: 46-53

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Saturday remains mostly cloudy to partly sunny with NW winds less than 10mph. Most of the day will be dry but there is a slight chance (20%) of a few sprinkles or showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The rain chances have increased for later in the day Sunday. Watch 12 News This Weekend for the latest.