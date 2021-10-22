Rangers take on the Senators, aim for 4th straight victory

Rangers take on the Senators, aim for 4th straight victoryNew
New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators
Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +132, Rangers -159; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Ottawa.
Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall with a 14-10-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 27 power play goals with a 15.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
New York went 27-23-6 overall with a 13-12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rangers averaged 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Senators: Shane Pinto: day to day (upper body).
Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.