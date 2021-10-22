Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Durst has been charged with murder in New York in the death of his first wife nearly four decades after she disappeared. Authorities confirmed Friday that the charge was filed this week against the eccentric 78-year-old real estate heir. The charge came days after he was sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who helped him cover up wife Kathie Durst’s slaying. She disappeared in 1982. Robert Durst denied at his recent trial that he killed his wife. Durst is in poor health. Lawyers recently said he was on a ventilator with COVID-19.