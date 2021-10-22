Russia’s Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would continue in the footsteps of his predecessor in maintaining close and “trusting” relations with his country. Welcoming Bennett at the start of their first meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” noting that Israel is home to the largest Russian-speaking community. Bennett emphasized “the deep connection” between the two countries and praised Putin for bringing them closer during his 20-year rule. Russia and Israel have developed a strong relationship that has helped them tackle delicate and divisive issues, such as Syria, where Moscow has teamed up with Tehran to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule.