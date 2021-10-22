Sheriff: Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is producing and starring in a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie “Rust,” and 48-year-old director Joel Souza were shot.

Authorities say Hutchins was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Production has been halted on the film.