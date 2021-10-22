Sports Overtime: Week 7, Friday
WBNG -- Here are the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday night:
Football:
Chenango Valley - 9, Windsor - 42
Johnson City - 6, #7 Maine-Endwell - 35
#16 Union-Endicott - 7, #17 Horseheads - 17
Bainbridge-Guilford - 8, #1 Tioga - 61
Deposit/Hancock - 26, Sidney - 20
Vestal - 34, Owego - 13
Oneonta - 15, #8 Waverly - 43
Delhi - 7, Sandy Creek - 0
Groton - 50, Trumansburg - 14
Boys' Soccer:
Susquehanna Valley - 1, Chenango Valley - 4
Dryden - 0, Owego - 2
Chenango Forks - 4, Oneonta - 2
Franklin/Unatego - 1, Greene - 3