Sports Overtime: Week 7, Friday

High School

WBNG -- Here are the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday night:

Football:
Chenango Valley - 9, Windsor - 42

Johnson City - 6, #7 Maine-Endwell - 35

#16 Union-Endicott - 7, #17 Horseheads - 17

Bainbridge-Guilford - 8, #1 Tioga - 61

Deposit/Hancock - 26, Sidney - 20

Vestal - 34, Owego - 13

Oneonta - 15, #8 Waverly - 43

Delhi - 7, Sandy Creek - 0

Groton - 50, Trumansburg - 14

Boys' Soccer:
Susquehanna Valley - 1, Chenango Valley - 4

Dryden - 0, Owego - 2

Chenango Forks - 4, Oneonta - 2

Franklin/Unatego - 1, Greene - 3

Jacob Russo

