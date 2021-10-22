White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan. They’re trimming the social services and climate change programs and they’re reconsidering new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for the package. The ideas include shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates while adding a new tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans. Biden acknowledges the challenge he still faces in wrangling the sharply divergent factions within the Democratic party to agree to the final contours of the bill.