‘Widespread’ racial harassment found at Utah school district

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal civil rights investigation found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students at a Utah school district, including hundreds of documented uses of the N-word and other racial epithets over the last five years. The probe released Thursday by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division also found physical assaults, derogatory racial comments and harsher discipline for students of color at Davis School District. The district has acknowledged incidents were not handled appropriately and agreed to take several steps as part of a settlement agreement, including a new department to handle complaints, more training and data collection.