Broome County Sheriff’s Department Hosts Drug Take-Back events across Southern Tier

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Department set up around the Southern Tier on Saturday to take back unused extra prescription drugs, controlled substances, and needles.

According to the department, it's an effort to reduce opioid addiction and abuse in the area. Deputy Sheriff Willard Andres says it's important to host events like these.

"...because they're safely disposed of, they will go to an incinerator and be burned so they can't get in the hands of other people as well as un-properly disposed of," Andres said. "They are not going into our waterways and affecting our groundwater and stuff like that when it gets disposed of in the garbage."

The Sheriff's Department hosts two Drug Take-Back events. One in the Fall and another in the Spring. If you missed either of the events and would like to dispose of leftover and unwanted drugs, you can visit the Broome County Sheriff's Office, where they offer a year-round drop-off site.

For more information, you can visit the Broome County website here.