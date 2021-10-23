Conklin Harvest Festival makes its return after being canceled due to the pandemic

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- Books, toys, crafts, and other household items filled the halls of Conklin Presbyterian Church for their 2021 Harvest Festival.

The fundraiser for the church made a swift return this year following a year off due to precautions for COVID-19. Organizers say they are happy to be back and in full swing this year.

Kathy Schuster, who organizes the Rummage Sale part of the festival says many interesting items make their way through the doors of the church each year, however, this year, there were some seasonal items in particular that brought back personal memories.

"One of our former members, she's moved out of the area because of her age, and she donated so much Christmas stuff, things that brought back memories from my own childhood," Schuster said.

The sale ended on Saturday, however, organizers say they are excited to begin planning for next year.