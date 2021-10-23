Dems hope power of presidency can help Virginia gov’s race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Virginia Democrats are hoping the power of the presidency can help them retain the governor’s seat in the closely watched and tightly contested election less than two weeks away. Former President Barack Obama plans to campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Richmond on Saturday afternoon and President Joe Biden is joining the Democratic nominee in northern Virginia on Tuesday. McAuliffe was governor from 2014 to 2018, and is seeking a return to office in the only state where the incumbent cannot serve consecutive terms. His Republican opponent is former private equity executive and first-time candidate Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin is expected to hold an evening rally in suburban Richmond at the start of a statewide bus tour.