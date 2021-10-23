Ghouls and Goblins take to Vestal’s Rail Trail for ‘Trick or Treating’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- If you came to a spooky roadblock on Saturday at the Vestal Rail Trail, chances are you witnessed community members getting a head start to trick or treating.

The first-time event was organized by the Town of Vestal Recreation Department and executed by volunteers from various area high schools as well as friends and families close to the department.

Children and their parents were treated to different themed stations along the trail that handed out candy. On the opposite side, an interactive walking book was set up for attendees to enjoy a Halloween-related story as they walked back to their cars.

One of the organizers Missy Papa joined by Michelle Tomancik-Teed says she was excited about the turnout.

"It feels amazing the parks department helped us and the support of the town board but we are an inter-sanctum of two and a half people so without the support of the community this would not be possible, and I think the community is happy," Papa said.

Tomancik-Teed adds that it was nice to see familiar faces and to enjoy the outdoors again.

"[It's] good to see friends and smiling faces out here."

The department says they host an event around this time each year, they say to stay tuned as to what type of event they will host in 2022.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook.