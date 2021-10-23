Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets used a late 13-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109. Each team played without a much-discussed star guard. The Nets were missing Kyrie Irving, who isn’t with the team due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Ben Simmons sat out the Sixers’ home opener for personal reasons and it’s not clear when the three-time All-Star will return. Joel Embiid scored 19 points on a sore right knee for the Sixers. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 23 points for Philly.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons sat out the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener for personal reasons and the franchise does not know when the three-time All-Star guard will return. Simmons was suspended for the first game of the season for conduct detrimental to the team after coach Doc Rivers threw him out of practice for refusing to participate in a drill. He returned Friday and addressed the team before the shootaround for the opener against Brooklyn. Rivers said he didn’t want to predict when Simmons might rejoin the Sixers. Rivers doesn’t know for sure if Simmons ever will be back with the team.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby still isn’t sure when he’ll return from left wrist surgery. Crosby underwent surgery in early September to address an issue with the wrist he says he’s been dealing with for more than seven years. The 34-year-old Crosby is skating with his teammates but says he needs to see how the wrist holds up during faceoffs and physical play before knowing when he’ll be cleared to play. The Penguins are off to a 2-0-2 start without Crosby.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Emily Clark scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 5:05 into the third period, and Canada beat the United States 3-1 in Game 1 of a nine-game pre-Olympic Rivalry Series between the national women’s hockey teams Friday night. It was the first meeting between the cross-border rivals and world’s top hockey powers since Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game of the women’s world championships in Calgary, Alberta, on Aug. 31. Clark sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, and Sarah Fillier also scored for Canada. Hayley Scamurra scored and Alex Cavallini stopped 16 shots for the U.S. The teams will meet again at Hartford, Connecticut on Monday night.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was able to practice this week, but the third-year starter’s return to the practice field doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll return to Beaver Stadium when the No. 7 Nittany Lions host Illinois on Saturday. The Illini, meanwhile, are also dealing with an injury to starter Brandon Peters.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh and star quarterback Kenny Pickett have a chance to make a statement when ACC power Clemson visits Heinz Field on Saturday. The Panthers are 5-1 and ranked 23rd in the AP Top 25 thanks in large part to Pickett. The fifth-year senior has 21 touchdowns and just one interception through six games. Pickett has struggled in his career against Clemson. He is 0-2 against the Tigers and has played poorly both times. Pickett says he’s doing his best to tune out the hype surrounding the game so the Panthers can focus on taking another step toward an ACC Coastal Division title.