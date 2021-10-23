Huberdeau leads undefeated Panthers past Flyers 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2. Owen Tippett also scored and Sam Reinhart had an empty-netter for Florida, which extended its club-record best start to 5-0. Claude Giroux and Cam Atkinson scored for Philadelphia. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers. Bobrovsky earned his 300th win in Florida’s last game, a 4-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.