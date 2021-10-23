Nobel winner remembers childhood in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joshua Angrist suspects that his childhood in Shadyside in the 1960s and ’70s wasn’t like those of other people who have won the Nobel Prize. He rode his bike around the city at all hours, stopping home for dinner before heading out again with his friends. He played bass in a band, then switched to guitar. He frequently skipped Hebrew school. In high school, looking to do the bare minimum, he figured out the requirements for graduating and gamed the system so he could finish a year early. Years later — after leaving Pittsburgh, serving time in the Israeli army, earning a doctorate in economics — he won the Nobel Prize in economics.